(KRON) — The Redwood City Police Department is searching for information on a suspect connected to a deadly hit-and-run that happened in March. Officials said the incident occurred on March 31 around 9:23 p.m.

The hit-and-run took place on the 1100 block of Veterans Boulevard near Walnut Street and Maple Street. KRON4 previously reported that officers responded to a collision involving a bicyclist and a vehicle.

Police said they have limited information on the suspect. But they believe the suspect vehicle is a late 1990’s Toyota or Honda sedan, either gold or white in color. There is no description of the driver available.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, contact Detective James Schneider at 650-780-7607.