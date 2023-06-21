Police are searching for a suspect in a series of armed robberies in October and November of 2022 (Redwood City Police Department).

(KRON) — Authorities are searching for a suspect linked to a series of armed robberies, the Redwood City Police Department (RCPD) announced Wednesday. The alleged robberies happened between Oct. 6, and Nov. 18, 2022.

The alleged robberies happened at two unidentified small businesses: one on the 900 block of Whipple Avenue and the other on El Camino Real and Chestnut Street. RCPD did not specify which robberies happened at which location.

RCPD posted a photo of the suspect (above). Police did not release the suspect’s name or any other descriptors.

RCPD says if you have information about the suspect or recognize the subject in the photo above, call 650-780-7110.