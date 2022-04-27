REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested on April 4 for possessing multiple types of drugs for sale, the Redwood City Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Authorities seized a “significant” amount of fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, and evidence of illegal drug sales from the suspect’s vehicle.

Police also recovered around $6,400 in cash, which was deemed as evidence. The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Matthew Hendrysiegfried who was arrested on the 400 block of Veterans Boulevard.

Hendrysiegfried was booked into San Mateo County Jail on multiple counts of selling drugs, according to police. He is a Union City resident.

Veterans Boulevard is located right off Highway 101.