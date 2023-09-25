(KRON) – San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Redwood City resident for felony arson on the night of Sept. 24

Deputies were alerted of a report of arson involving a vehicle on the 2900 block of Flood Avenue, in North Fair Oaks. Police said the vehicle sustained significant damage.

According to the police investigation, the suspect gained access without permission to the property near the on-fire car. The suspect spray-painted and vandalized the property.

The suspect was found after fleeing the scene and hiding in the area. Police identified the suspect as 41-year-old Arnaldo Lucatero.

Lucatero was charged with arson, commercial burglary, and vandalism. Lucatero was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility and is being held on $25,000 bail.