Redwood City restaurant owner reminisces on deal made with 49ers in 1981

REDWOOD (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers are a step closer to the Super Bowl.

This Sunday they face the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship game.

Fans and those with connections past and present are preparing anyway they can.

in some cases they’re telling past stories of past 49er greats.

KRON4’S J.R. Stone found a Niners restaurant in Redwood City that made quite the deal with the team back in 1981.

We’re talking about the deal that restaurant owner Tim Harrison made with the San Francisco 49ers back in 1981.

He said that if the Niners held a rally at his Canyon Inn Restaurant in Redwood City, the team and staff could all come in and eat for free when they win, since it was down the street from the old practice facility.

But then the team won 13 games, surprised everyone and went on to win super bowls in 1982.

Harrison said he didn’t realize the staff was so large — but he loved every minute of it and remembers everyone who came in.

As for his memorabilia, he has quite the collection.

But it all comes back to the rally and feeding the team.

