REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A Redwood City elementary school went into lockdown on Friday after shots were fired at a nearby park, the Redwood City Police Department said. Police responded to Hoover Park just after 3:30 p.m. for the incident, which sent Hoover Elementary School and the Boys & Girls Club of the Peninsula into lockdown.

A witness told police that two men walked toward each other on a field in the park before one man fired a handgun at the other. After several shots were fired, both men fled the scene. There were some children and parents in the playground area of the park when the incident occurred, police said.

Two windows of the nearby Boys & Girl Club were shattered by the gunfire, police said. Nobody inside the building was struck, but one adult staff member was hit in the hand by shattered glass. The victim did not require immediate medical attention.

Hoover Elementary School went into lockdown while school was in session, but the building was not struck by gunfire, RCPD said. Approximately 300 students and 40 staff members were later escorted out of the school. Police also helped 26 students and 15 staffers evacuate the Boys & Girls Club.

Police recovered several ammunition casings, but nobody was struck by gunfire. Anyone with information is asked to call the Redwood City Police Department’s Investigations Unit at (650) 780-7111.