REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A registered sex offender who lives in Redwood City was arrested this week for allegedly preying on minors, according to police.

The Redwood City Police Department’s Street Crimes Suppression Team said it uncovered evidence that 63-year old Thomas Hemmenway contacted minors with intent to commit a sexual offense and attempted to meet minors for lewd acts.

“In addition to the on-view felony sex offences committed in the presence of investigating detectives, additional charges will be sought for violations related to his previous sex offender history,” the Redwood City Police Department wrote.

According to the Megan’s Law sex offender database, Hemmenway lives at 3592 Rolison Road 10 in Redwood City.

He was convicted in 2007 of child pornography charges and he was freed from jail in 2009.

Hemmenway was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on charges stemming from the new investigation.

A search warrant was served on Hemmenway’s Rolison Road residence and detectives seized electronic items.

The Redwood City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identify any victims of unlawful sexual contact by Hemmenway. If you have any information, call Sgt. Jeff Clements at 650-780-7142.

