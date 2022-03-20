REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (BCN) — San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa is partnering with Ukrainian Consul General in San Francisco Dmytro Kushneryk to host a “Pray for Ukraine and Stop the War” vigil at 5 p.m., Sunday.

The prayer vigil, at 400 County Center in Redwood City, is in partnership with the Ukrainian American Coordinating Council, St. Michael’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church in San Francisco and the Ukrainian School of San Francisco.

Sunflowers, the national flower of Ukraine, and candles will be handed out to attendees. Other faith leaders from San Mateo County churches will also offer prayers.

“Putin is becoming more dangerous by the day and his illegal war on Ukraine must be stopped,” Canepa said in a press release.

“This is a madman who is killing innocent women and children and displacing a million people as they become refugees from their own homeland. This war threatens the security of the entire world. At this vigil, we will stand with the 10,000 or more Ukrainian Americans who live in the Bay Area in solidarity to pray for their families and homeland and for Russia’s unprovoked and illegal war to end.”

Kushneruk said on Twitter Friday: “It is crucial to further strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities, apply more pressure on Russia, and use all available diplomatic tools.”