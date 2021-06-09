Woman sexually assaulted during attempted robbery in Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) – San Mateo County Sheriff say a woman was sexually assaulted after a male suspect tried to rob her Tuesday night.

The incident occurred on the 3100 Block of Middlefield Road in unincorporated Redwood City at around 7:45 p.m. when a suspect touched the victims private parts after failing to take her purse.

The victim flagged down police who conducted a search of the area and found 22-year-old Alex Eduardo Gonzalez Millian of Redwood City who they believe to be the perpetrator.

Millian was booked on felony sexual battery and felony attempted robbery.