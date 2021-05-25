Registered nurses strike at San Francisco’s Chinese Hospital

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Registered Nurses are holding a strike on Tuesday morning to protest work conditions at Chinese Hospital in San Francisco.

“For the past year, we’ve given Chinese Hospital numerous proposals aimed at improving staffing, patient care, and retention of nurses for our patients and our community,” said Sherry Yee, RN. “Instead, the hospital administration has failed to create a better working environment that allows us to provide proper care for our patients to the best of our ability.”

The Chinese Hospital is the only one in the U.S., the nurses said in a press release, and is a “critical resource” for the city’s Chinese residents.

Over 100 registered nurse at the Chinese Hospital are represented by the California Nurses Association/National Nurses United since 2019. According to the press release, the RN’s have been in negotiations for their first collective bargaining contract since February 2020.

The strike comes after the RN’s say they are operating under “substandard workplace and economic conditions.”

According to the RN’s, they have also been fighting to get meal and break relief.

The strike begins at 7:30 a.m. This story will be updated.