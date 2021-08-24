Registered sex offender arrested for exposing himself to woman: Sunnyvale police

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) – A registered sex offender has been arrested after exposing himself to a woman in Sunnyvale, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Around 2:15 p.m. on August 15, police arrived at the 1200 block of Lakeside Drive following a report of a man exposing his genitals to a 40-year-old woman.

The victim was waiting for an elevator at the time of the incident, authorities say.

The man, who was later identified as 55-year-old Ricardo Cruz Garcia, ran away from the scene.

Detectives say Garcia is a registered sex offender due to previous sex crime convictions.

Garcia was arrested for indecent exposure and violating the terms of his sex registrant status.

In an interview with authorities, Garcia said that “when he gets stressed out, he finds immediate relief by exposing his genitals to someone.”

Police say he also admitted to exposing himself to at least one other person but could not recall when and where it occurred.

Authorities believe there may be other victims based on Garcia’s statement. If you have any information, you are asked to call detectives at (408) 730-7100.