CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) – A registered sex offender was arrested recently after police said he was found masturbating in public near several children at a park.

The Campbell Police Department identified the man as Andrew Rangel.

They said Rangel was arrested on Sept. 22.

Police added this is Rangel’s second conviction.

Anyone who has had “similar interactions” with Rangel is urged to call 408-866-2101.