(KRON) — A registered sex offender was arrested near Granada High School in Livermore on Thursday, the Livermore Police Department said. The man allegedly trespassed on the campus and exposed himself to a female student.

Police were told that the suspect was trespassing near the school’s football field just after noon. A Livermore police school resource officer responded to the school, and the suspect ran off campus, police said.

The man was located at a creek behind the campus. He was identified as George Michael Tomlin, 39, of Livermore, who is a registered sex offender.

A preliminary LPD investigation revealed that Tomlin “committed a lewd act on school grounds” and exposed himself to a girl while trespassing. He did not have any physical contact with any students, police believe.

He had drugs and paraphernalia when he was arrested, according to LPD.

Tomlin was taken to Santa Rita Jail for unlawful entry onto school grounds by a registered sex offender, indecent exposure and drug possession. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call (925) 371-4790.