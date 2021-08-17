Reid-Hillview Airport announces it will switch to unleaded fuel

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The latest development in the ongoing battle whether to keep the Reid-Hillview Airport in East San Jose open or closed hopes to address one of the biggest health risks the airport poses.

Representatives of the local aviation community announced Monday that the airport’s general aviation aircraft fleet will begin to use unleaded fuel.

“Starting today, unleaded aviation fuel is available here at Reid-Hillview Airport and in bulk quantities,” said John McGowan.

Over the weekend, more than 7,000 gallons of unleaded fuel were delivered to the airport.

Supporters of keeping the airport say the unleaded fuel produced by Indiana-based company, Swift Fuels, has already been approved by the FAA to be used in more than 1,800 different kinds of aircraft.

“This fuel burns cleaner, it reduces maintenance cost, and it reduces downtime for aircraft owners and flight schools,” said McGowan.

“That fuel has been delivered to aircraft that are flying now.”

The announcement comes as the fight over the 82-year-old East San Jose airport intensifies — Supervisor Cindy Chavez calling the airport to be shut down, citing the exposure of unsafe lead levels from airplanes flying over the community.

“The [Santa Clara County Board of] supervisors will have an opportunity to vote on whether to direct administration to close Reid-Hillview Airport earlier than 2031,” said Chavez at a press conference ahead of Tuesday’s board meeting.

“Or to do what we’ve done before is miss an opportunity to protect the lives of children and families that live around Reid-Hillview.”

Board member of the Community and Airport Partnership for Safe Operation, John McGowan speaking at Monday’s press conference introducing unleaded fuel at Reid-Hillview Airport in East San Jose, CA.

But opponents say the switch to unleaded fuel will have a chance to eliminate the potential health risks the airport poses to the local community.

McGowan acknowledges the county’s recent study that reveals some children living within 1.5 miles of the airport have elevated blood lead levels.

He says by switching to unleaded fuel, the airport could eliminate 80% of lead exposure immediately with the airplanes that make the switch to unleaded fuel.

“There are people who have been advocating to close this airport for more than 25 years, we’re not sure we change their opinion with this announcement,” said McGowan.

“But we do hope that the people in the community who are worried about lead as a reason to close the airport will be satisfied that today’s announcement takes that issue off the table.”

Additional unleaded fuel will be delivered to neighboring airports in Watsonville and San Carlos later in the month.

“These tanker truck deliveries will continue as demand builds until the trucks are ultimately replaced by rail cars which can deliver nearly 30,000 gallons of Swift fuel at a time from the refinery,” said McGowan.

“It is important to reaffirm here that transitioning Reid-Hillview Airport to unleaded fuel has the effect of eliminating this airport of the potential source of lead in the blood of local children or anyone else living near the airport.”