(KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is reporting an uptick in home invasion robberies in some areas, including the Laurel, North Hills, Joaquin Miller, and the San Antonio neighborhoods.

“In recent cases, armed individuals forcibly entered the residences by kicking in doors, threatening the victims, and taking the victim’s personal belongings before fleeing the residence,” OPD wrote.

Oakland police officers are still investigating the home invasions, and OPD did not say if any arrests have been made. In response to the crime wave, the Oakland Police Department released tips residents can use to make their homes safer, and reduce the risk of a break-in.

“Ensure all doors and windows are properly secured. Consider reinforcing doors with a security bar or a door brace.”

Install a home security system with motion detection, surveillance cameras, and alarms.

“Trim hedges and shrubs around entry points to eliminate potential hiding spots.”

“Do not open your door to strangers without verifying their identity.”

“Join or initiate a neighborhood watch program in your community.”

Use outdoor lighting with motion sensors.

“Create an emergency plan to include a safe meeting point.”

OPD is encouraging residents to report any suspicious activities or information that could assist law enforcement with preventing more home invasion robberies. If you are a victim, or have information regarding these incidents, call police at 510-238-3326.