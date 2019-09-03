Relative: 5 members of same family from Stockton on boat

SANTA BARBARA (AP) – A relative says five people from one Northern California family are missing and presumed dead after the scuba diving boat they were on burned near a Southern California island.

Susana Rosas posted on social media Tuesday that her three daughters, their father, and stepmother were on board the Conception when it caught fire before dawn Monday morning.

It is with a broken heart … 3 of our daughters were on this boat. As of now they are still missing. My #1, Evanmichel Solano Quitasol, my #3, NicoleStorm Quitasol and my #4, Angela Rose Quitasol. My girls’ dad Michel Storm Quitasol and step mom were also on the boat. We are getting the latest information from the media. The authorities do not have much to say to us. Thank you to all of you for your support prayers and good wishes.

According to the Associated Press, the father was from Stockton and was traveling with four family members.

He has been identified as Michael Quitasol.

One of the family members was currently working at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Stockton, according to KTXL. Two of the other family members were former staff.

The medical center released a statement:

We were extremely saddened to learn the tragic news that one of our nurses, Evan Quitasol, was on board the Conception. Two former long-term staff members, Michael Quitasol (Evan’s father) and Fernisa Sison, were also on board. We held a prayer gathering in our Chapel this morning to offer comfort and support to our hospital family. Our hearts go out to all the families and loved ones of those on board the Conception. Out of immense respect for the family’s privacy, we do not have any other words to share at this time.

Thirty-four people are presumed dead in the fire and the search for survivors has been suspended.

Five of the boat’s six crew members escaped.