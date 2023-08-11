(KRON) — The remains of an elderly Belmont man have been found nearly four years after he was reported missing.

Back in Aug. 2019, Paul Farmer left his home in Belmont for an evening walk. The then 84-year-old, who suffered from memory loss, was reported missing after he failed to return home.

Several agencies searched areas across Belmont and San Mateo County but could not locate him. Over the course of three years, multiple searches were conducted and dozens of tips were investigated, police said.

In 2023, Farmer’s identification card was found in March in a waterway in lower San Mateo which was later reported to the department in May. This discovery led Belmont Police investigators to an area south of Highway 92 near Hillsdale Boulevard, Belmont police said.

On June 25, police discovered human remains after a search through a hillside and dense brush. The remains were discovered to be that of Paul Farmer, according to the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office.

The cause of his death remains unknown.