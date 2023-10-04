(KRON) — The remains of a missing Gilroy woman were found in Santa Clara County, the Gilroy Police Department said Wednesday. Police arrested Iban Alfaro Escobedo, 31, of Gilroy, in connection to her death.

Alyssa Salazar, 33, was reported missing to police on Aug. 10. She had not been seen since late July.

Police investigated her disappearance and went to a property in unincorporated Santa Clara County where her remains were found. Police did not specify when or where she was found.

GPD detectives believe the case is a homicide. Escobedo, who used to date Salazar, was identified as the suspect. He was already in jail for previous charges involving Salazar, and he will now be charged with her murder.

The investigation into Salazar’s death remains open. Anyone with information is asked to call (408) 846-0330.