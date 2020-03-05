‘Remarkable Women’ in the Bay Area contest winner: Jacquelyn Jackson

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The winner of our “Remarkable Women” series that profiled outstanding women in the Bay Area is Jacquelyn Jackson!

Jacquelyn is a South Bay woman who is touching souls with her compassion and cooking.

We profiled her earlier this week.

Jacquelyn is the owner of Jackie’s Place in San Jose.

In her profile, she mentioned that she has been clean and sober for 30 years after a long battle with drugs.

She also beat cancer.

Now she uses her life story and success to help others, never allowing anyone who visits her restaurant to go hungry.

To celebrate Jacquelyn, she will receive an all-expense paid trip from KRON4’s parent company Nexstar Broadcasting to the Mel Robbins Show in New York City.

Congratulations, Jacquelyn!

