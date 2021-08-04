Remember the $10K per month dream job at a Sonoma County winery? Here’s who got it

Lindsay Perry (left) and Veronica Hebbard are the new hires of Murphy-Goode Winery

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two women are making their way to Sonoma County to begin their ‘really goode jobs’ at the Murphy-Goode Winery.

Lindsay Perry and Veronica Hebbard won over the winemakers with their passion for wine, creativity, humor and drive, said the winery.

The job gets them $10,000 a month on top of free housing in Healdsburg for one year.

“When we started out on this journey, we cast the net wide to find candidates with unique experiences and points of view,” said winemaker Dave Ready, Jr. “I’m looking forward to working with Lindsay and Veronica this harvest, but also learning from each of them, and seeing what new ideas they will bring to the job.”

So what do they have to do to “work” for this tasty deal?

Some of the job duties include:

Shadow winemaker Dave Ready Jr. and the winemaking team during harvest and assist in winery operations

Learn the growing and dynamic world of E-commerce

Work with teams to drive awareness and build demand for Murphy-Goode Winery

The winery said it would work with the hires to explore their passion within the industry.

For marketing professional Perry, that passion includes adding her ‘diverse voice’ to the wine world. She’s moving to California wine country from Austin, Texas, and said the opportunity “will change the trajectory of my life.”

Hebbard the engineer wants to dig into the science that brings varying reds and whites to your wine glass. She said the job will help her “navigate and harness this energy and passion and steer it into where my role might be in the wine industry.”

Murphy-Goode said they received over 7,000 applicants – worldwide. The top 17 finalists arrived in Sonoma County for in-person interviews and spent a week meeting the winemaker, employees and each other.