UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — In Union City, a memorial site honors those who lost their lives on 9/11, on Flight 93. Passengers on that plane fought back — preventing hijackers from hitting their intended target.

At Sugar Mill Landing Park in Union City, 40 granite stones bearing the names of the passengers and crew members who lost their lives on Flight 93.

This longtime Fremont resident and her granddaughters left flowers on each stone.

“Every year. Just to know the grandchildren remember that we never forget,” she said. “My sister gave up her seat for someone else and at the time she thought she was doing a good deed. She should have been on this flight that day so remembrance of everybody that we’ve lost.”

This year marks the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The story of flight 93 is inscribed on a stone.

The United Airlines flight took off from Newark airport, originally headed to San Francisco International Airport.

Passengers and crew aboard fought back against their hijackers. It’s believed the terrorists were targeting the U.S. Capitol

Instead, the plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

“It’s just an honor for these people to sacrifice their lives and so out of respect it’s really nice to be here,” said Union City resident Rey Medalle.

The memorial was dedicated in 2007. Rey Medalle visited the site for the first time with his 6-year-old granddaughter.

“I live here, we pass by,” Medalle said. “We never really had an opportunity to stop. So today we are kind of using it as a learning opportunity for the young one to tell her what it means.”

A remembrance ceremony is held every five years here at the site. The next service will take place in 2026.