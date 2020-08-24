Remembering Kobe Bryant on his 42nd birthday

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Kobe Bryant would have turned 42 today.

The NBA superstar was among the nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Jan. 26, including his daughter Gianna Bryant.

Nearly eight months later, it is still hard to accept the loss of one of the game’s most popular players and the face of the 16-time NBA champion Lakers, who spent his entire career with the organization.

Both his #8 and #24 jerseys were retired by the Los Angeles Lakers, making him the only player in franchise history to have two numbers retired.

Aug. 24 was officially declared “Kobe Bryant Day” in Orange County. The Orange County Board of Supervisors voted earlier this month to honor the NBA legend on a fitting date.

“During his career, Kobe Bryant’s numbers on his jerseys were 8 and 24, therefore a fitting day to celebrate his legacy would be August 24,” the resolution said in a document posted by TMZ Sports.

The 5-time NBA championship and 18-time All-Star was known for more than just his talent on the court. He was a proud husband and father — a proud “girl dad”.

Happy Birthday Kobe!

Father, Husband, Laker, Oscar Winner, Girl Dad, Author, Black Mamba, Champion, Mentor, Hall of Famer. Kobe Bryant ∞ pic.twitter.com/yyxRzbuToz — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 23, 2020

