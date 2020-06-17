Remembering Patrick Underwood: Memories shared of the federal officer killed in Oakland

PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) – News of Tuesday’s arrests is bringing a little comfort to those who knew Patrick Underwood.

As his family prepares to say goodbye, loved ones are sharing their memories of him, and a strong message for the men charged in his murder.

“I mean I literally was a little girl probably in diapers, running around when he was around,” Sherie Burleigh said.

There’s never been a moment in her life that Sherie Burleigh can remember Patrick Underwood not being around for her.

“He was my uncle’s best friend, so he was constantly here especially during family events and if they had family events, we were up there,” Burleigh said.

But now she’s preparing for a life without him.

“I’m completely heartbroken, and I still expect for him to come home. I’m waiting for his car to drive by,” Burleigh said.

Underwood was shot and killed back on May 29 while working as a Federal Protective Services guard at the federal courthouse in Oakland when a van pulled up and opened fire, killing him and injuring a second guard.

On Tuesday, federal investigators charged Steven Carrillo and Robert Justus, Jr. in connection to Underwood’s death.

“He had an infectious laugh and a corny sense of humor. He would go out of his way to help family, friends and strangers,” Angela Underwood Jacobs said.

Last week before Congress, Underwood’s sister called for justice in her brother’s murder.

Burleigh says she will remember Patrick Underwood as a great man who had a love of cars and wanted to help others.

She has this message for the men now charged with killing him.

“You deserve the worst. I hope you get the death penalty because you took someone really great, not just one person, multiple people, and for what,” Burleigh said.

Patrick Underwood’s memorial service is set for Friday morning at 11 a.m. at Pinole Valley High School.

CLICK HERE to donate to help Underwood’s family.

