Remembering police brutality victims: Names written on signs around Oakland neighborhood

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Signs carry names of African Americans killed at the hands of law enforcement.

The names recently started showing up in one Oakland neighborhood.

No one knows who posted them.

Neighbors are looking to thank the person responsible.

New names have shown up in this Oakland neighborhood in recent weeks.

Dason Peter, Alexander Wilson, Jay Anderson, along with dozens of others.

Their neighbors are now trying to learn how they got here.

“It kind of makes you wonder what their stories I am, because they’re probably not too different than I am,”

Just like George Floyd, Tamir Rice, Sandra Bland and countless others.

Each one of these names, represents a Black American killed at the hands of law enforcement.

For weeks, someone has been posting hundreds of names on every pillar, post, sign and tree for.

While it’s unknown who is responsible, Betsy Levine says she came across two women putting up the signs recently.

“This is a time of reflection and action and people act in different ways,”

Folks in this neighborhood say they first started noticing these signs going up a few weeks ago, with the names of Black Americans killed by law enforcement officials.

But their names aren’t ones that you necessarily know, like Bernie Porche, who was killed by New Orleans police back in 2016.

Many of the people here support the idea.

“It just kind of puts a number in your head, kind of magnitude of how many lives are affected by police brutality,”

But are troubled that there are enough names to cover several blocks.

“It’s always a sobering reminder when you look at the history of this country when you look at the violence that’s been perpetrated against certain groups,”

Neighbors say more names are being posted but hope soon it will end.

“It kinda makes me want to do some research and understand police brutality,”

