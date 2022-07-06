SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On July 6, 2013, Asiana Airlines Flight 214 crashed at San Francisco International Airport, killing three and injuring many others. The flight was coming from Seoul, South Korea with 291 passengers and 16 crew members on board. After the crash, at least half were injured.

What caused the crash?

The plane burst into flames on the runway after clipping a seawall on its approach into San Francisco. The tail section of the plane snapped off after hitting the seawall, leading to the first two fatalities.

The Aviation Safety Network blamed the flight crew for the crash. According to the Associated Press, the plane was flying too low and too slow and the pilots did not realize until too late.

ASN said the crew mismanaged the descent, listing several factors that contributed to the crash:

“The complexities of the autothrottle and autopilot flight director systems that were inadequately described in Boeing’s documentation and Asiana’s pilot training, which increased the likelihood of mode error.”

“The flight crew’s nonstandard communication and coordination regarding the use of the autothrottle and autopilot flight director systems.”

“The pilot flying’s inadequate training on the planning and executing of visual approaches.”

“The pilot monitoring/instructor pilot’s inadequate supervision of the pilot flying.”

“Flight crew fatigue which likely degraded their performance.”

The victims

The three victims in the crash were identified as Wang Linjia, Ye Mengyuan and Liu Yipeng, three teenage girls from China. Chinese state media said the three girls went to school together.

Yipeng and Linjia died when the plane originally crashed — both victims were sitting in the tail section of the plane, which snapped off. Yipeng was hospitalized after the crash and died six days later. Linjia was not spotted by rescuers until 14 minutes after the crash. Her body was found almost 2,000 feet away from the plane.

Mengyuan was killed when two rescue vehicles ran her over while she was laying injured on the runway. She was covered in foam that rescuers sprayed on the burning wreckage. The drivers of the emergency vehicles, at least one of which was a firetruck, may not have seen her.

The three victims were close friends and top students. They were traveling to California to spend a few weeks at a Christian summer school and study English, which they hoped would help them get accepted into an American college.

