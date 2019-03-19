Remembering victims in New Zealand massacre

SANTA CLARA (KRON) - At least 50 people were killed and at least 50 others wounded at two mosques in New Zealand on Friday.

On Monday, people all over the world are remembering the victims.

The Bay Area may be about 7,000 miles from Christchurch, New Zealand but this shooting has had an impact on so many people, many of whom live here in the Bay Area.

Dozens of people showed up tonight at the Multifaith Sanctuary at Santa Clara University.

It was a time to commemorate and remember the victims of the tragic mosque shootings.

Brenton Terrant is the man accused of opening fire on everyone during what is called "Friday prayers.”

Speakers in the South Bay called this a heinous and premeditated act.

“It's honestly incredibly scary as well because Friday's prayers are something that happens every single week and at the same time, and at that time everybody in the mosque is kind of defenseless and knowing that someone would break that boundary and step in at that time is really just a horrible thought,” a speaker said.

The Australian Prime Minister is set to meet with first responders and victims families on Wednesday in Christchurch.

She says gun reforms are coming.

The suspect, in this case, is said to be a white nationalist who has fired his lawyer and plans to represent himself.

