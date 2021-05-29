Remembering VTA shooting victim Abdi Alaghmandan

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — KRON4 News continues to honor the victims of the VTA shooting rampage.

KRON4’s Philippe Djegal shares 63-year-old Abdi Alaghmandan’s story.

“Our hearts are hurting. We just don’t know what we’re going to do without him,” Megan Staker said.

Staker is still numb to 63-year-old Abdi Alaghmandan’s sudden death.

Her boyfriend, Soheil, is the youngest of Abdi’s two grown sons.

She knew Abdi for five years — and considered him a father figure.

“He wanted to help everyone. He had such a big heart,” Staker said. “He was so good to his wife and his two sons.”

He worked for the Valley Transportation Authority for decades, serving most recently as a substation maintainer.

This after immigrating from Iran after the Revolution.

“That’s the biggest sacrifice anyone could make for his family. He moved to the U.S. without knowing any English or having any friends here,” Staker said. “I mean just imagine how hard it would be to not know anyone, not know any English in a new country. He did that just to provide a better life for his family. that’s the kind of man he was.”

In a statement, Abdi’s nephew Siavash Alaghmandan said:

“My uncle was a father, a husband and a brother. His family in Iran endured all these years of separation with the hope of a better life for him. He gave up weddings, birthdays, and funerals and many other life events. Now my uncle won’t make us laugh anymore and his sons and wife, and his five siblings, don’t get to hug him anymore and tell him they love him. Now we live, knowing that his last moments were spent in terror and anguish.”

“I don’t even want to think about life without him. Like he was such a big part of our lives,” Staker said. “It’s going to be a very long difficult road to healing.”

Abdi lived in Castro Valley.

His burial is planned for Thursday.