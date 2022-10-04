WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – A hit-and-run suspect in Walnut Creek is still at large after the driver struck and killed a woman crossing a street Saturday night. KRON4 spoke with the victim’s grieving husband.

Tin Pham describes his late 44-year-old wife Chung Thuy Le as a workaholic who was dedicated to making people happy. He says she promised him and their three kids a Hawaiian vacation next year to make up for lost time, but those plans went away Saturday night.

After working at Walnut Creek nail spa Lavender Dreams, which she co-owned with her husband, Walnut Creek police say she was hit by a car while crossing North California Boulevard at Civic Drive. It’s possible the driver ran a red light and struck Le. Pham says his wife parked a block further than usual because she gave up her normal parking space to a new employee.

“Very, very lovely, caring wife and mother, and not only that, also for the customers,” Pham described his late wife;

Pham says Le considered clients to be family. Several have dropped flowers off since the collision.

“Every dollar she make she always take some part of it, send to Vietnam and help her hometown,” Pham said.

Pham hopes the driver finds it in their heart to give themselves up. Police say witnesses describe the suspect vehicle as a gold or tan four-door sedan.