SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The number of people working from home in San Francisco has dropped by approximately 25%, according to a new study. The study, published by business resource website LLC.org, indicated that the total number of remote workers in the City by the Bay had fallen by 24.5% since 2021.

About 32.5% of San Francisco’s total workforce currently works remotely, according to the study. That’s around 151,184 people. About 48,974 fewer people currently work from home in San Francisco, when compared to 2021.

Elsewhere in the Bay Area, working from home has decreased by 28.4% in Fremont and 28.1% in San Jose. Statewide, the number of remote workers has fallen by about 16%, or 611,133 workers.

Among the factors cited for the drop in working from home are initiatives from big tech companies to get people back in the office.

“With large companies like Amazon and Meta pushing workers back to the office, the glory days of remote work appear to be coming to an end in cities across America,” the study stated.

Nationwide, the number of people working from home has dropped by 3.2 million, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Other U.S. cities that saw a major drop in remote work, according to the study, include:

Santa Ana: 45.1%

Norfolk, VA: 38.5%

Huntsville, AL: 34.7%

Toledo, OH: 29.1%

Bakersfield: 28.8%

Methodology

The study leveraged Census Bureau data from the 100 most populous cities across America, comparing remote-work rates from 2021 and 2022, which was the most complete data available.