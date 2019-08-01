Renewed focus on security as Santa Clara County Fair gets underway

SAN JOSE (KRON) – With less than a week since the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting, wounds are still fresh in this county so many people have concerns about attending a large public event.

Santa Clara County supervisors, fairground officials, and the sheriff’s office have been working together to revisit security plans for the annual fair.

This is the 75th anniversary so it is a very special event for many people.

On Wednesday we saw carnival operators getting their games and rides in order, vendors were setting up their booths, and livestock getting settled.

60,000 people are expected to come through the gates over the four-day event.

With the Gilroy tragedy so fresh, there is a renewed focus on security.

We spoke with the county fairgrounds executive director about the enhanced plans.

The details of those plans remain confidential, but county supervisors have seen the specifics.

The fair runs Thursday from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m. and in celebration of the anniversary, admission will be 75 cents.

It runs through Sunday here in San Jose on Tully Road.