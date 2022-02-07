Renewed push for cameras on Bay Area freeways following shootings

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The murder of Gene Ransom on the freeway has once again renewed the push by many to have the state install freeway cameras along stretches of Oakland.

Ramson was gunned down while driving on I-880 in Oakland Friday night.

There have been three high profile cases in just the span of three months. It started with Jasper Wu in November, the toddler who was hit and killed by a stray bullet in Oakland in November.

Last month, Alameda County Sheriffs Office recruit David Nguyen was shot and killed on the MacArthur maze after he was driving home from the academy.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department says they support freeway cameras.

“We hope our elected officials and community leaders will invest in technology for public safety,” said Lt. Ray Kelly, Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.