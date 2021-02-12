Renovated Willie ‘Woo Woo’ Wong playground reopens in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco reopened the Willie ‘Woo Woo’ Wong Playground and Clubhouse in the heart of Chinatown just in time for the Lunar New Year.

The $14.5 million renovation features custom designed play equipment inspired by Chinese mythology includes a water dragon and phoenix sculpture.

“I am so excited to open this playground and beautiful community space in Chinatown just in time for Lunar New Year,” said Mayor London Breed. “Willie “Woo Woo” Wong Playground has been reimagined as a creative, accessible place for children, seniors, and everyone in between to connect and play. Parks and playgrounds make cities livable, particularly in dense areas, and investing in neighborhood spaces and projects like this are critical for San Francisco’s wellbeing and our recovery.”

Photos taken by Jim Watkins and provided by San Francisco Recreation and Parks







The city plans to open the community center in March which will provide 12 students with in-person support for distance learning, healthy food, and recreation opportunities.

Formerly called Chinese Playground, the park opened in 1927 with swings, slides and sport courts. Its last major renovation was finished in 1980.

In 2006, it was renamed to honor Willie Wong, a Chinese American basketball star who played at the University of San Francisco from 1948-50. Wong earned his nickname due to crowds shouting “Woo! Woo!” every time he scored.

The park is located at 830 Sacramento St and is open from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.