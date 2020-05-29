Reopening San Francisco: A projected timeline

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco along with the rest of the Bay Area has been under shelter-in-place orders since late March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Thursday revealed a projected timeline for reopening various businesses and services to resume in the city, nothing that the timeline is tentative and will be adjusted as needed, based on public health data.

At last check, there were more than 2,400 confirmed coronavirus cases in San Francisco, with the death toll at 40.

San Francisco has the third-most coronavirus cases in the region, preceded by hotspot Alameda County which comes in first with the most cases, followed by Santa Clara County.

Here are the targeted dates, businesses and services affected in the projected timeline:

June 15: Phase 2B

Business

Outdoor fitness like boot camps and yoga with social distancing*

All manufacturing, wholesale trade, leasing, and transportation with over 50 employees

Non-emergency medical appointments

All private indoor household services like cooks and house cleaners

Outdoor dining including restaurants and bars with food

Indoor retail (malls require approved plans)

Professional sports games, tournaments, and other entertainment venues allowed with no spectators with approved plans*

Religious services and ceremonies*

Childcare and education

Summer camps with stable groups of up to 12

July 13: Phase 2C

Business

Hair salons and barber shops*

Indoor dining

Real estate open houses with appointments only

Mid-August: Phase 3

Businesses

Hotels, hospitality, and short-term rentals for allowable activities

Gyms and fitness centers

Limited indoor leisure like movie theaters, billiards, and bowling alleys

Nonessential healing arts

All other personal services like personal training, tattoo, permanent makeup, and piercing, and nail salons

Bars without food*

Childcare and education

SFUSD

Schools, including primary, secondary, and higher education

Culture and recreation

Indoor museums

Basketball courts

Playgrounds

Indoor and outdoor swimming pools

Indoor tennis

Zoos

TBD: Phase 4

All activities will be allowed to resume, such as:

Concert attendees

Live audience sports and performances

Night clubs

Festivals

The timing for Phase 4 will depend on the city’s outcomes in Phases 1 to 3.

Phase 4 will be the full reopening of the city’s economy.

During this phase, all coronavirus restrictions will be lifted, including social distancing requirements.

>> Learn more about the projected timelines on the city’s website here.

Latest Stories: