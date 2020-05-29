Reopening San Francisco: A projected timeline

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco along with the rest of the Bay Area has been under shelter-in-place orders since late March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Thursday revealed a projected timeline for reopening various businesses and services to resume in the city, nothing that the timeline is tentative and will be adjusted as needed, based on public health data.
At last check, there were more than 2,400 confirmed coronavirus cases in San Francisco, with the death toll at 40.
San Francisco has the third-most coronavirus cases in the region, preceded by hotspot Alameda County which comes in first with the most cases, followed by Santa Clara County.
Here are the targeted dates, businesses and services affected in the projected timeline:
June 15: Phase 2B
Business
- Outdoor fitness like boot camps and yoga with social distancing*
- All manufacturing, wholesale trade, leasing, and transportation with over 50 employees
- Non-emergency medical appointments
- All private indoor household services like cooks and house cleaners
- Outdoor dining including restaurants and bars with food
- Indoor retail (malls require approved plans)
- Professional sports games, tournaments, and other entertainment venues allowed with no spectators with approved plans*
- Religious services and ceremonies*
Childcare and education
- Summer camps with stable groups of up to 12
July 13: Phase 2C
Business
- Hair salons and barber shops*
- Indoor dining
- Real estate open houses with appointments only
Mid-August: Phase 3
Businesses
- Hotels, hospitality, and short-term rentals for allowable activities
- Gyms and fitness centers
- Limited indoor leisure like movie theaters, billiards, and bowling alleys
- Nonessential healing arts
- All other personal services like personal training, tattoo, permanent makeup, and piercing, and nail salons
- Bars without food*
Childcare and education
- SFUSD
- Schools, including primary, secondary, and higher education
Culture and recreation
- Indoor museums
- Basketball courts
- Playgrounds
- Indoor and outdoor swimming pools
- Indoor tennis
- Zoos
TBD: Phase 4
All activities will be allowed to resume, such as:
- Concert attendees
- Live audience sports and performances
- Night clubs
- Festivals
The timing for Phase 4 will depend on the city’s outcomes in Phases 1 to 3.
Phase 4 will be the full reopening of the city’s economy.
During this phase, all coronavirus restrictions will be lifted, including social distancing requirements.
>> Learn more about the projected timelines on the city’s website here.
