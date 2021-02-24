Reopening schools: San Francisco school board, teachers union reach agreement

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco Board of Education has reached an agreement with the teachers union on the health and safety of reopening schools but it still does not include a date when students can get back to the classroom.

The agreement says if San Francisco is in the red tier, then staff who will be teaching in-person must have the opportunity to be vaccinated.

If San Francisco is in the orange tier, staff will not need to be vaccinated to return students to in-person earning.

San Francisco’s Public School District says younger students would be allowed to return to classes first. Schools have been getting ready for in-person learning.

The district and teachers union have been negotiating safety in the age of COVID.

On Tuesday evening, the Board of Education has reached an agreement with the teachers union that includes COVID-19 screening, testing, cleaning and sanitizing on a daily basis.

Public schools have been shuttered for a year in the city forcing parents to homeschool their children.

Parents so fed up, they staged a protest outside closed schools earlier this week to bring awareness to students struggling with distance learning the past year.

In a statement, San Francisco’s school board president says:

“We know students and families are struggling right now. We hear you and we see you. We are focused on reopening schools safely as soon as possible.” SF Board of Education President Gabriela López

Under the health and safety agreement between the district and union, students would get five days a week and five hours a day of in-person, hybrid instruction, or full distance learning.

So far, no set date when students can return. A spokesperson from the school district tells KRON4 the reason the unpredictable distribution of the COVID vaccine and when San Francisco will be in the red or orange tiers.

Meantime, this agreement does not change litigation, the city attorney is moving forward with the lawsuit filed against the district and board of education to reopen schools.

A court hearing is set for next month.