(KRON) — California congressman Adam Schiff is officially running for U.S. Senate in 2024. The democrat added his name to a likely long list of lawmakers who want to take the seat currently held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

KRON4’s Justine Waldman spoke to him about the timing of his announcement and if Sen. Feinstein supports his senate bid. Watch the full interview using the video player above.