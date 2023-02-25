OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Longtime Oakland Congresswoman Barbara Lee has her eyes on the U.S. Senate. On Saturday, Lee formally launched her campaign for Senator Diane Feinstein’s seat.

At Lee’s rally, she received the endorsements of prominent democratic leaders.

Just five miles away from her alma mater Mills College, Lee launches her campaign for U.S. Senate at Laney College in Oakland Saturday afternoon.

“Even though this is a moment of unprecedented challenge, we the people have a chance to write our next chapter together,” Lee said.

Lee is running for another bay area political icon’s seat in the Senate. Earlier this month, Feinstein announced she will not seek re-election for the seat she has held since 1992.

“Yeah, I’ve spent my life standing in the gap for those who have been locked out of opportunity, left behind and ignored,” Lee said. “What I found though is that it all comes down to a fight for dignity, freedom and justice.”

A former state assemblymember and state senator. Lee is endorsed by local democratic mayors and elected state leaders.

“Barbara Lee speaks for me,” said assemblymember Mia Bonta.

“Barbara Lee speaks for me,” said San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

“We are sending a warrior into the senate who will unapologetically, unapologetically fight for working families all throughout California,” Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao said.

KRON On is streaming news live now

A mother, grandmother and self-described progressive, Lee says she will continue fighting for reproductive rights, social justice, universal healthcare, gun control and immigration reform.

Barbara lee/congresswoman- “This fight is for all of us,” Lee said. “Thank you Oakland, thank you California. Thank you, guys.”

The primary election will be held in March 2024.