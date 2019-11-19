Rep. Eric Swalwell claims innocence in ‘Fartgate’ scandal

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Things got just a little bit awkward on MSNBC’s “Hardball With Chris Matthews” on Monday when Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) was being interviewed about the recent public impeachment hearings into President Donald Trump.

Check out the clip below:

Eric Swalwell appears to drop a massive fart during live on television



Turn the sound on, this is real pic.twitter.com/DyElNSwYog — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 19, 2019

Thus, #fartgate was born and united the Twitterverse.

Swalwell denied it all, making light of the situation by tweeting “This too shall pass.”

Swalwell denies that it was him https://t.co/pIaz1UND71 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 19, 2019

MSNBC also tweeted an explanation, saying it was “sorry to disappoint the conspiracy theorists – it was the #hardball mug scraping across the desk,” along with a link to the coffee mug.

Swalwell responded, “TOTAL EXONERATION!”

Latest News Headlines: