Rep. Eric Swalwell claims innocence in ‘Fartgate’ scandal

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Things got just a little bit awkward on MSNBC’s “Hardball With Chris Matthews” on Monday when Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) was being interviewed about the recent public impeachment hearings into President Donald Trump.
Check out the clip below:
Thus, #fartgate was born and united the Twitterverse.
Swalwell denied it all, making light of the situation by tweeting “This too shall pass.”
MSNBC also tweeted an explanation, saying it was “sorry to disappoint the conspiracy theorists – it was the #hardball mug scraping across the desk,” along with a link to the coffee mug.
Swalwell responded, “TOTAL EXONERATION!”
