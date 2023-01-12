HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) – Several areas damaged by the storm in Alameda County are still rebuilding as more rain is coming back for the weekend. A big concern is A Street in Hayward, where a slope failure caused a side of the road to fall into the San Lorenzo Creek.

One side of A Street is closed to traffic because part of the road has eroded into the creek that flows beside it. It is just one of the many damaged roads in Alameda County.

A sidewalk, railing and light post were destroyed when the ground beneath eroded during this week’s downpours. Rep. Eric Swalwell got a tour of the damage Thursday afternoon.

“Eye-popping to just see it in that standing because so many of us have relied on the local infrastructure here,” he said.

A Street is the main artery that connects Hayward to Castro Valley. One side is now blocked by barricades and danger signs. It is one of the many damaged roads that Deputy Director of Alameda County Public Works John Medlock Jr. is worried about.

“There’s over 20 examples of critical failures on infrastructure that we in Alameda County and the rest of the nine Bay Area counties use,” he said.

All of those damages combined will cost the county at least $52 million to repair.

Across the creek is where Khine Hlaing’s house and back porch sit just feet from where the ground gave way.

“I think my mom heard it come down, I don’t know if she heard any sounds,” she said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in California that devotes federal resources to fixing the damage. But Rep. Swalwell is asking that counties and cities get reimbursed for the millions of dollars they spend, especially in places where crews will be building from the ground up.

“When we talk about being paid back, we want not only federal and state resources. We want the counties to be reimbursed under the Major Declaration Act,” Swalwell said.

Alameda County Public Works says they hope to start construction on A Street as soon as possible. They will first work to stabilize the creek bank to prevent more erosion.