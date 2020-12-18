Rep. Eshoo self-quarantines after COVID-19 exposure

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A staff member for U.S. Representative Anna Eshoo of California’s 18th district tested positive for COVID-19.

Eshoo said the test result came Wednesday evening, and she is in self-quarantine, but so far not showing any symptoms.

She also said she will keep working from home in Washington, D.C. and be available virtually.

The 18th congressional district includes parts of San Mateo and Santa Clara counties.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News