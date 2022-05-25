SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In the wake of Tuesday’s mass school shooting in Uvalde, TX, U.S. Representative Jackie Speier made some suggestions for how guns can be better regulated. The shooting took place at Robb Elementary School and claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers.

“I refuse to participate in another moment of silence on the House floor,” said Speier, who represents California’s 14 congressional district in the Bay Area. “I want a moment of action.”

In particular, Speier wants action taken in the form of gun control. She tweeted three suggestions.

“1) no guns for anyone under 21;

2) all guns must have trigger locks that require finger print to be discharged;

3) felony charges for anyone who doesn’t safely lock their gun,” her tweet read.

Currently, the minimum age to buy a gun in California already is 21, barring exemptions. But federally, anyone 18 years or older can buy shotguns and rifles. There are no laws in place for fingerprint trigger locks or punishment for not locking a gun.

Speier has been a member of the House of Representatives since 2008. Her district covers the southwest portion of San Francisco and part of San Mateo County.