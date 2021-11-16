Rep. Jackie Speier not running for re-election: ‘Time for me to come home’

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 23: House Intelligence Committee member Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) speaks to reporters after leaving a closed meeting with fellow committee members, on Capitol Hill March 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. Committee Chairman, Devin Nunes (R-CA) has been under fire from committee members for informing President Donald Trump about the U.S. intelligence […]

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Representative Jackie Speier has announced she is not running for re-election.

Speier represents California’s 14th congressional district, which includes San Mateo County and a portion of San Francisco County.

She made the announcement Tuesday on Twitter.

“I lived, and I served. It’s been a remarkable journey that has surpassed my wildest dreams,” she said.

Speier said it’s time for her to go back home and be more than just a “weekend wife.”

