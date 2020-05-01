Rep. Jackie Speier volunteers at Second Harvest Food Bank in Daly City

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — In Daly City Thursday, Congresswoman Jackie Speier helped hand out food at a food bank event that attracted thousands of people.

Second Harvest Food Bank sponsored a food distribution event at Jefferson High School.

It started around 11 a.m. Thursday morning, but there were cars backed up for more than a mile with folks waiting to get in. They had to register ahead of time to get in, then they were given boxes of food, which contain canned goods, chicken, all kinds of different items.

It was completely free.

The organizer of the event said demand has skyrocketed. A year ago they saw about 800 families per month — now it’s up to about 9,000 per month. She said they’ve even seen people who used to volunteer here now showing up asking for help.

“So that really hits home because I see these families that used to help us, volunteer once a month,” Reina MeaFua said. “Now, they’re in line.”

Representative Jackie Speier was also there Thursday. She wanted to send out a message that the need is great. She’s asking that if anyone can help out that they should do what they can to help those in need.

“It’s not the time to clean out your pantry and give them your leftover cans or go the grocery store and get those items,” she said. “Today is the day you should write a check and help all those in need who are less fortunate than you.”

The event is at Jefferson High School every Thursday and Saturday.

