Rep. Jackie Speier joins efforts to impeach Trump

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco’s U.S. House representative is joining the efforts to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time.

Congresswoman Jackie Speier said Friday that the U.S. can not wait until Trump’s term naturally ends on Jan 20 for him to exit the White House.

“I’m joining my colleagues in sponsoring articles of impeachment. Trump’s vile rhetoric and terrifying actions encouraged a violent insurrection yesterday. He presents a direct and deadly threat to our democracy and the rule of law. We simply can’t wait until Jan. 20.” Rep. Jackie Speier (CA-14) on Jan. 8

Members of the House began drafting new articles of impeachment on Thursday, a day after a violent riot on Capitol Hill during which Trump supporters broke into the building while lawmakers were in session.

Five people died as a result, including a police officer whose death is being investigated as a homicide.

Trump did not immediately denounce the rioters while they were inside Senate offices, with access to confidential information. His supporters breached the Capitol by breaking glass and doors down and disrupted a procedure to certify the Electoral College vote, affirming President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

They were photographed in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk chair, and photographed looting from the building.

In a video posted to Trump’s Twitter account on Wednesday that got him suspended from the platform, he said “we love you” to the rioters.

The chaos on Capitol Hill resulted in several government officials resigning from their positions, including Trump’s own Cabinet members.

Trump has already been impeached by the House, however the Senate voted that he was not guilty of charges of abuse of power and obstruction of congress on Feb. 5, 2020.