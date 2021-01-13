Rep. Speier describes Capitol insurrection lockdown

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Lawmakers on Wednesday debated whether President Donald Trump incited the insurrection that forced them into hiding exactly one week prior.

Congresswoman Jackie Speier, who represents San Francisco as part of California’s 14th district, was part of the lockdown on Capitol Hill while violent Trump supporters broke through doors and windows and stormed the halls.

She said she was in a group of about 30 people who were locked in the gallery. They heard the gunshot that killed one of the intruders, who was trying to climb through a broken door when a police officer shot her.

“This president has engaged in the most reckless conduct and his actions on the 6th of January were without a doubt impeachable,” Speier said.

She said that the impeachment resolution has bipartisan support, citing the third-highest ranking Republican member’s statement to vote yes.

Regarding several videos of the insurrection, Speier said, “what you saw… is chilling. It was an effort to overtake our country.”

During the impeachment proceedings, the president released a statement asking upcoming demonstrators not to use violence, vandalism or lawbreaking.