Rep. Swalwell offers help to Afghan families checking Special Immigrant Visa status

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN – AUGUST 1: Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) applicant Mohammed Arif Ahmadzai, 41, holds an image of himself with US military personnel while at his home on August 1, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan. Mohammed worked for almost 8 years as a combat translator from 2003-2010 for the US Army, the Marines as well as on the Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) and the Special Forces in Kunar province. He applied for the the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) paying the visa and medical fees costing him over $2,000 but was denied in 2014 without what he viewed as sufficient explanation. He is currently appealing his case. Thousands of Afghans who worked for the United States government during its nearly 20-year war here now fear for their safety as the US withdraws its troops from the country. Many of these Afghans, who worked as interpreters and translators for US intelligence agencies and military branches, have applied to come to the US as part of the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program, with the first such group arriving in the US last month. But, for most SIV candidates, the timeline for relocation remains unknown. (Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell, who represents parts of the Bay Area, is offering assistance to Afghan families who want to check on their Special Immigrant Visa status.

Afghans who already reside in the U.S. are able to check on the status of a loved one who may be trapped in Afghanistan, where the Taliban has just taken over.

He said local residents can stop by his office at certain times or make an appointment with one of his caseworkers to get an update on pending SIV applications.

His office is located at 20990 Redwood Rd, Castro Valley, Calif. It is open from 2-5 p.m. on Monday, and from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on Tuesday.

The office can not accept any new applications.

The East Bay is home to the largest number of Afghan-Americans in the country.

According to the U.S. Department of State, a special immigrant is a person who qualifies for lawful permanent residence under one of several programs. A total of 26,500 visas are allocated under this program since December 19, 2014.

Section 602(b) of the Afghan Allies Protection Act of 2009, as amended, is a special immigrant program, which authorizes the issuance of Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) to Afghan nationals who meet certain requirements and who were employed in Afghanistan:

by or on behalf of the U.S. government in Afghanistan, or

by the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF), or a successor mission, in a capacity that required the applicant to serve as an interpreter or translator for U.S. military personnel while traveling off-base with U.S. military personnel stationed at ISAF or to perform sensitive and trusted activities for U.S. military personnel stationed at ISAF.

The turmoil in Afghanistan has caused a rush to evacuate the country. Seven people have died on Monday morning after rushing onto the tarmac at the airport in Kabul, some clinging on to a U.S. military jet that arrived to evacuate U.S. citizens.

President Joe Biden is set to address the situation at 12:45 p.m.