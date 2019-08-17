Repair work on BART tracks to affect train, highway delays

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) – If you are planning on using BART to or from anywhere in the East Bay this weekend, expect major delays that could take up to an hour.

Construction is underway in Lafayette.

BART will be shutting down trains between Walnut Creek, Lafayette, and Orinda.

Crews are replacing 50-year-old tracks and performing other upgrades.

BART is bringing in a large crane for this construction work which will force CalTrans to take two lanes away on eastbound 24 near the BART station.

Buses will run between Orinda and Lafayette, but delays could last as long as 40 minutes.

A BART spokesperson says the construction has gone smoothly so far and it on schedule to finish up around 5 a.m. on Monday morning.

He says it will only be worst-case scenario that work is not done by then.

He also says it’s BART’s original goal to have it all completed over the weekend so that it does not interrupt the thousands of riders who use BART Monday through Friday.