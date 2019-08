RICHMOND (KRON) – Repairs are now complete on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.

CalTrans crews have replaced 31 expansion joints on the bridge’s upper deck.

The repairs started back in February after a failed joint caused several pieces of concrete to fall on top of cars.

Next year, CalTrans will replace 30 joints on the lower deck of the bridge.

In the coming weeks, CalTrans will be straightening a portion of the bridge’s steel truss, which was damaged by a large truck.

