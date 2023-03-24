(KRON) — Crews have begun restriping the eastbound I-580 near Livermore, according to a tweet from Caltrans. A section of the 580 just east of North Flynn Road has been under repair for several days as crews work to fix a crack in the roadway.

Once restriping is completed, crews will shift traffic to the left to resume four lanes being open, Caltrans said. “Motorists are encouraged to move over and slow down as crews are working along the highway,” Caltrans said in the tweet.

Repair efforts along the section of roadway have been ongoing for several days and have been further complicated by the latest in a series of atmospheric river storms that have struck the Bay Area.