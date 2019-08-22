Repairs to Oakland roads underway thanks to $100M paving plan

OAKLAND (KRON) — In the East Bay, an end may be in sight to the pothole problem in Oakland.

The city’s Department of Transportation announced a launch to a new three year paving plan.

The $100 million dollar plan will be focusing on neighborhood streets.

Crews started work weeks ago on what’s being called one of the city’s worst streets.

It’s a road that’s been plagued by potholes for years — the corner of Harold and Champion Streets in Oakland.

“It was pretty much one of the worst streets in the Bay Area,” said Oakland resident Eric Grove.

Romulo Pragesa lives nearby and sees the pain people experience first hand.

“I’ve seen some vehicles stop on the side and check their, you know the tires, stuff like that,” he said.

The transportation department has now locked down funding provided by Measure KK for the repaving project over the next three years.

“Hopefully they do more of these things on the streets because it’s really bad,” Grove said.

DOT says about 100 miles of city streets will see smooth new pavement.

“I’m no paving expert but it looks nice that the portion is done over there,” Grove said.

Crews already started work on Harold and Champion Streets.

Relief for Grove, who feels lucky his vehicle never suffered any damage by the potholes but his friends not so lucky.

“Rims, tires, I mean everything and I saw a guy lose his like part of the front of his car broke off while he was turning, he fell in the potholes before this,” Grove said.

