Repeat sexual offender sentenced to 50 years to life in Sonoma County jail

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) – A repeat sexual offender was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison after pleading no contest in August to eight felony sex offenses, Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch announced Friday.

Lonnie William Victory, 56, was convicted of crimes committed against two children and possession of child pornography, prosecutors said.

He was sentenced on Friday. In 2017, law enforcement discovered Victory had placed a hidden

camera in a bathroom.

During the ensuing investigation, law enforcement secured a warrant and searched Victory’s electronic devices and uncovered home recordings that depicted him sexually assaulting a child.

A second child came forward and disclosed Victory had molested her as well, prosecutors said.

When the assaults occurred, Victory was on parole for prior sex offenses.

In 1996, he was sentenced to 28 years in prison for drugging and

sexually assaulting five women in Sonoma County.

